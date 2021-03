Meanwhile, adding more olive oil to your diet could help to protect your heart.

It helps to lower the amount of ‘bad’ cholesterol in the blood vessels, while also increasing the amount of ‘good’ cholesterol.

Olive oil has also been claimed to improve focus and memory, while also fighting age-related cognitive decline.

Eating between one and four tablespoons of olive oil every day should be enough to receive the reported health benefits, nutritionists have revealed.