Oprah called out for 'interrupting' Meghan and Prince Harry during tell-all interview

Prince Harry and Meghan’s sit down chat with Oprah Winfrey has been the most talked about interview of the year so far, but it left viewers divided in more than one way. While many were deciding who to believe in this royal fiasco that’s seen the couple move to America to escape the relentless press coverage in the UK, others were disappointed that the legendary host kept “interrupting” the pair as they told their moving and very thought-provoking story.

Taking to Twitter to share their views on the lengthy two-hour chat, one noted: “Oprah needs to stop interrupting this juicy narrative.” Another agreed: “Less Oprah more Harry and Meghan.” A third wrote: “Is it just me or does Oprah always interrupt Meghan in the middle of a sentence you really wanted to hear?” “@Oprah is asking great questions, but I wish she would stop interrupting Meghan Markle. I was to hear Meghan’s story, not Oprah’s thoughts about it in real time,” a fourth complained. READ MORE: Chadwick Boseman’s widow notes it’s ‘hard’ to celebrate without him

Following last nights interview, the Good Morning Britain host took to social media to indirectly nominate Meghan for an Oscar. “Is it too late for Oscar nominations? #meghan,” he penned online. Very quickly fans (or not so much fans) replied with their own thoughts on his opinion, with one encouraging the presenter to let it go. “Seek help, your obsession with her isn’t healthy,” they wrote.