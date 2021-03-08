NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Package holidays: TUI, British Airways, easyJet, Jet2 and Virgin Atlantic...

Travel

Package holidays: TUI, British Airways, easyJet, Jet2 and Virgin Atlantic latest updates

1 min

2views
0

TUI

TUI has cancelled all its package holidays until May 17.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director TUI UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “In line with the UK Government’s latest lockdown announcement, all TUI holidays from England will not operate before May 17.

“We will be contacting impacted customers directly, in departure date order, to discuss their options, which will include amending to a later date with an incentive or cancelling and receiving a full refund.

“We know our customers are looking forward to their holidays, so to offer continued flexibility and reassurance, we have extended our free changes policy to the end of June.

“Those due to travel between May 17 and the end of June can change their booking to a later date fee-free.”

READ MORE: Portugal holidays: FCDO issues update on quarantine rule

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in