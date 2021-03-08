Piers Morgan breaks his silence on Meghan and Harry interview: 'Too late for Oscar noms?'

It’s not been four hours since Meghan and Prince Harry’s sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US and Piers Morgan, 55, has already called for this years Oscars ceremony to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their list of nominees. The Good Morning Britain star is the pair’s most fiercest critic, and has come under fire a lot for his treatment of them.

Following last night’s interview, Piers took to Twitter to state GMB are “going to need a longer show” and to nominate Meghan for an Oscar, suggesting her thought-provoking interview was all an act.

“Is it too late for Oscar nominations? #meghan,” he penned online.

Very quickly fans (or not so much fans) replied with their own thoughts on his opinion, with one encouraging the presenter to let it go.

“Seek help, your obsession with her isn’t healthy,” they wrote.

