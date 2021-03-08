NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

PS5 UK stock WARNING: More bad news for customers awaiting...

Gaming

PS5 UK stock WARNING: More bad news for customers awaiting PlayStation 5 restock

There’s more bad news for PS5 customers, who have been warned about text scams.

Fans have been left frustrated by the inability to get hold of a PlayStation 5 since the console launched last year.

Whenever consoles have gone on sale, they’ve typically been snapped up by bots and scalpers, leaving regular customers disappointed.

Unfortunately, however, things are seemingly getting worse for some customers, who have complained about receiving scam messages about the PS5.

As pointed out by the PS5 Stock Checker social media account, some people have been sent text messages claiming to be from Royal Mail.

“Another report of people receiving scam notifications after ordering a PS5!” reads a Stock Alert tweet.

“This time it’s an SMS message claiming to be from Royal Mail. DO NOT CLICK THE LINKS OR PAY THEM ANYTHING! These are a scam and people do fall for them! They have been reported!”

Even more text messages were received by disgruntled customers ahead of the weekend.

“Damn we are getting more people come out about these scam messages, stay safe guys, if anyone receives anything else suspicious drop me a dm, thanks!”

As the account points out, customers should exercise caution after receiving texts and emails.

It’s generally easy to spot scam messages by the poor grammar, odd email addresses and unknown numbers.

If in doubt, it’s best to visit sites like Royal Mail independently, without clicking any links or inputting any information.

Fingers crossed stock shortages are ironed out soon, and customers can shop in confidence. Likewise, things should be a lot easier when shops re-open and customers can purchase the console in person.

In the meantime, anybody still hoping to secure a PS5 should bookmark the Stock Informer website, and following social media channels such as Digital Foundry Deals.

Some retailers allow customers to register their interest in the PS5, which should result in alerts when the consoles become available. 

Express Online will also provide regular stock updates, so keep checking back if you want to bag a new console.

There are reports of a huge Currys drop this week, as well as a separate smaller drop at the likes of John Lewis.

