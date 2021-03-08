PS5 UK stock WARNING: More bad news for customers awaiting PlayStation 5 restock

There’s more bad news for PS5 customers, who have been warned about text scams.

Fans have been left frustrated by the inability to get hold of a PlayStation 5 since the console launched last year.

Whenever consoles have gone on sale, they’ve typically been snapped up by bots and scalpers, leaving regular customers disappointed.

Unfortunately, however, things are seemingly getting worse for some customers, who have complained about receiving scam messages about the PS5.

As pointed out by the PS5 Stock Checker social media account, some people have been sent text messages claiming to be from Royal Mail.

“Another report of people receiving scam notifications after ordering a PS5!” reads a Stock Alert tweet.

“This time it’s an SMS message claiming to be from Royal Mail. DO NOT CLICK THE LINKS OR PAY THEM ANYTHING! These are a scam and people do fall for them! They have been reported!”

Even more text messages were received by disgruntled customers ahead of the weekend.