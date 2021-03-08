Regé-Jean Page Bond hopes soar after Bridgerton star lands SECOND major new movie role

Netflix has just announced that the Brit has been cast in the upcoming thriller The Gray Man, alongside Bond girl Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard.
Page’s entry into the big league’s is reinforced by the fact that the movie will be helmed by Captain America and Avengers Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
UK bookies Ladbrokes told Express Online: “Punters are hooked on Rege-Jean Page with odds at 5/1″.
This puts him ahead of Idris Elba and Sam Heughan on 6/1, and poised just behind Tom Hardy and James Norton, who share the lead on 2/1.
Page himself has spoken out recently about being in contention for the biggest role in cinema.
“I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. If you’re a Brit and you do something of any cultural renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word. It’s like a merit badge. You get the B-word merit badge, I don’t think it’s much more than that.
“I’m very, very glad to have the badge and be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge…but it’s a badge.”
As Kimmel pointed out, it’s a badge many people are happy to see him wear.
