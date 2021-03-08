Space Jam 2: Pepe Le Pew 'axed from movie after sexual harassment scenes detailed’

The publication detailed the scene saying: “Pepe was set to appear in a black-and-white Casablanca-like Rick’s Cafe sequence.
“Pepe, playing a bartender, starts hitting on a woman at the bar played by Santo. He begins kissing her arm, which she pulls back, then [slams] Pepe into the chair next to hers.
“She then pours her drink on Pepe, and slaps him hard, sending him spinning in a stool, which is then stopped by LeBron James’ hand.”
READ MORE: Warner Bros ‘censor’ Lola Bunny – Space Jam fans furious at redesign
The report added: “[LeBron] James makes a remark in the script that Pepe can’t grab other Tunes without their consent.”
Pepe Le Pew’s return to screen follows the #MeToo push in Hollywood which started in 2006. The movement included a collection of actresses speaking up about the injustices they had experienced over the years in the film industry.
Pepe’s scene was apparently filmed by the Space Jam 2’s first director, Terence Nance.
“Now the scene is cut, and she doesn’t have that power to influence the world through younger generations who’ll be watching Space Jam 2, to let younger girls and younger boys know that Pepe’s behaviour is unacceptable.”
Santo previously spoke up about her own experiences with sexual harassment and encouraged other actors to join her in condemning it.
Last week Space Jam 2 hit headlines when it was revealed Lola Bunny’s design had changed drastically.
Lola Bunny was originally drawn in a sexualised manner by the Space Jam animators to avoid her looking like a “tomboy”.
Animator Tony Cervon commented in 1997: “We kind of pumped her up more in the feminine attributes department.”
Director of Space Jam 2, Lee, commented on the redesign, saying: “This is 2021. It’s important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters.”
Space Jam 2 A New Legacy is due for release on July 23, 2021 on HBO Max.
SOURCE
0 Comments