Statins side effects: Statins may cause weight gain indirectly, research suggests

The study of almost 28,000 adults in the US found that over a ten-year period those taking statins had an unhealthier diet and more weight gain.
Their calorie intake was 10 per cent higher in 2010 than in 2000 and fat consumption went up 14.4 per cent, while it stayed the same for non-statin users.
The body mass index (BMI) – a measure of a person’s weight against their height – increased 1.3 among statin users, three times as much as the gain of 0.4 among non-statin users.
The goal of statin treatment should be to cut health risks for patients that require drugs, he said, “not to empower them to put butter on their steaks”.
Dr Sugiyama also warned: “Further expansion of statin use may result in more statin users not following dietary recommendations.”
In accompanying editorial, Dr Rita Redberg said: “Besides the risk of muscle aches, diabetes, and cognitive dysfunction, I have observed over the years that for many patients, statins provide a false reassurance, as people seem to believe that statins can compensate for poor dietary choices and a sedentary life.”
The side effects that may accompany statin use will be determined by the type of statin one is.
There are five types of statin available on prescription in the UK.
These are:
- Atorvastatin (Lipitor)
- Fluvastatin (Lescol)
- Pravastatin (Lipostat)
- Rosuvastatin (Crestor)
- Simvastatin (Zocor).
