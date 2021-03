Alex went on to say: “Do you know what? That’s pathetic. This is absolutely diabolical behaviour.”

He later returned to the show and interviewed Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle alongside co-star Susanna Reid.

Taking to Twitter, he agreed with a Twitter user who branded him a “snowflake”.

In view of his 7.7 million followers, he wrote: “Agreed. I was annoyed, went for a little cool-down, and came back to finish the discussion.”

