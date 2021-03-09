Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release date, launch time, free skin, Chaos Theory event NEWS

After months of rumours and speculation, Apex Legends is finally coming to Nintendo Switch.

The popular Battle Royale game has a March 9 release date on Nintendo’s handheld/home console hybrid.

Developed by Titanfall developer Respawn, the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends should have a 6pm GMT launch time.

Best of all is that Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, which means anybody can download and play it for free.

One thing that isn’t 100% clear is whether or not Apex Legends requires a Nintendo Switch Online account in order to access multiplayer.

EA suggests that an “applicable platform account and platform subscription (sold separately) may be required”, while Nintendo only states that a Switch Online account is required for Cloud saves. Express Online has contacted EA and Nintendo for confirmation.

You can also pay cash to access the Season 8 Battle Pass, although you won’t have to begin at level one.

Instead, anybody who purchases the Season 8 Battle Pass on Nintendo Switch will receive 30 levels for free.

