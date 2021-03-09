Apex Legends update time: release date news for Chaos Theory and Switch

Developers Respawn Entertainment has confirmed its update time plans for Apex Legends.

This is set to go live with the Chaos Theory event, a Collection event that will include map changes and new cosmetics to unlock.

The Caustic Takeover will be one of the easiest to spot, with Respawn planning a “new dominant mousetrap with lots of high-quality loot that beckons all Legends who seek the glorious cheese.

“Where Water Treatment once stood, the new Caustic Treatment was constructed to prevent the Crash Site fuel spill from reaching the ocean. Or was it?

“Forever the scientist, Caustic has set out an experiment that requires “test subjects” to drain the toxic liquid from the centre of the facility. Doing this temporarily grants access to four gold loot items locked in cages.”

The Chaos Theory event will also make it possible to play Apex Legends in a solo role, without teammates.