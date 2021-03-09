Ashley Banjo: Harry and Meghan offered dancer 'support' in private call after BGT drama

Taking to Twitter to share his views of the situation, he penned: “Harry and Meghan told me over the phone they were there for me and they understood more than most…
“I’m forever thankful for that support.”
He added: “Nothing but the highest love and respect for them both #MeghanandHarryonOprah.”
“This is so very sad to watch. So glad you have that support Ash. Last year was traumatic in more ways than one. You have support from lots of us,” one said.
Another added: “Totally agree, I have the deepest respect for them, it’s absolutely heartbreaking listening to what they have been through after all they did was ask for help.”
A third wrote: “So happy to read this. It is like no one is listening to their story. Harry has just said his dad stopped taking his calls, let that sink in. So much respect and love for them both.”
While others believed Ashley’s admission “didn’t happen”, he knows the truth about that conversation and revealed he was forever grateful to have the support from everyone during that tough time in September of last year.
The dancer and his fellow co-stars became the target of racial abuse and threats after performing their dance routine on BGT, which saw the ITV show receive more than 15,500 complaints.
The routine included the globally covered death of George Floyd and subsequent protests around the world, but many viewers complained and criticised it for being “too political” for a Saturday night entertainment program.
At the time, Ashley thanked fans for their support saying he feels “positive, proud, happy and confident” about the performance and emphasised that the negative responses have been “in the minority”.
