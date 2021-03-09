Ashley Banjo: Harry and Meghan offered dancer 'support' in private call after BGT drama

Following ITV’s airing of Meghan and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey [originally broadcast on CBS] on Monday night, the Royal couple were inundated with support from celebrities and fans alike. Among those famous faces to back the pair was Ashley Banjo, who revealed they had also offered their support to him when he faced racial backlash following Diversity’s Britain’s Got Talent performance inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement last year.

Ashley said that Harry and Meghan had contacted him after the dance troupe caused significant uproar on the competition, which sparked thousands of complaints and subjected the dancers to a torrent of racial abuse. Taking to Twitter to share his views of the situation, he penned: “Harry and Meghan told me over the phone they were there for me and they understood more than most… “I’m forever thankful for that support.” He added: “Nothing but the highest love and respect for them both #MeghanandHarryonOprah.” READ MORE: Ashley Banjo net worth: Full Monty host has earned impressive fortune

Fans immediately rushed to share their opinions, with many agreeing with Ashley and showing their appreciation for Meghan and Harry’s kind words. “This is so very sad to watch. So glad you have that support Ash. Last year was traumatic in more ways than one. You have support from lots of us,” one said. Another added: “Totally agree, I have the deepest respect for them, it’s absolutely heartbreaking listening to what they have been through after all they did was ask for help.” A third wrote: “So happy to read this. It is like no one is listening to their story. Harry has just said his dad stopped taking his calls, let that sink in. So much respect and love for them both.”