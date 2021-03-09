NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Ashley Banjo: Harry and Meghan offered dancer 'support' in private...

Celebrities

Ashley Banjo: Harry and Meghan offered dancer 'support' in private call after BGT drama

2 min

3views
0
Following ITV’s airing of Meghan and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey [originally broadcast on CBS] on Monday night, the Royal couple were inundated with support from celebrities and fans alike. Among those famous faces to back the pair was Ashley Banjo, who revealed they had also offered their support to him when he faced racial backlash following Diversity’s Britain’s Got Talent performance inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement last year.
Ashley said that Harry and Meghan had contacted him after the dance troupe caused significant uproar on the competition, which sparked thousands of complaints and subjected the dancers to a torrent of racial abuse.

Taking to Twitter to share his views of the situation, he penned: “Harry and Meghan told me over the phone they were there for me and they understood more than most…

“I’m forever thankful for that support.”

He added: “Nothing but the highest love and respect for them both #MeghanandHarryonOprah.”

READ MORE: Ashley Banjo net worth: Full Monty host has earned impressive fortune

Fans immediately rushed to share their opinions, with many agreeing with Ashley and showing their appreciation for Meghan and Harry’s kind words.

“This is so very sad to watch. So glad you have that support Ash. Last year was traumatic in more ways than one. You have support from lots of us,” one said.

Another added: “Totally agree, I have the deepest respect for them, it’s absolutely heartbreaking listening to what they have been through after all they did was ask for help.”

A third wrote: “So happy to read this. It is like no one is listening to their story. Harry has just said his dad stopped taking his calls, let that sink in. So much respect and love for them both.”

“They slander his family knowing that they can’t respond, now that’s bullying,” a third retorted.

While others believed Ashley’s admission “didn’t happen”, he knows the truth about that conversation and revealed he was forever grateful to have the support from everyone during that tough time in September of last year.

The dancer and his fellow co-stars became the target of racial abuse and threats after performing their dance routine on BGT, which saw the ITV show receive more than 15,500 complaints.

The routine included the globally covered death of George Floyd and subsequent protests around the world, but many viewers complained and criticised it for being “too political” for a Saturday night entertainment program.

At the time, Ashley thanked fans for their support saying he feels “positive, proud, happy and confident” about the performance and emphasised that the negative responses have been “in the minority”.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in