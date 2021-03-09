Bee Gees fourth brother: Who was the fourth brother of the Bee Gees?

By the early 1980s, Andy’s music was not quite hitting the chart heights of previous singles, with his 1980 duet with Olivia Newton-John, I Can’t Help It, only reaching Number 12.

From 1981 he did not gain another Top 20 single, and his career went into decline.

He also had marital problems, having married his girlfriend, Kim Reeder in 1976, before their divorce in 1978, which came after the birth of their daughter, Peta.

Andy struggled with his mental health, which was exacerbated by drug use and on March 10, 1988, he died of myocarditis, a heart problem likely caused by years of drug abuse.