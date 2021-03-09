Call of Duty Cold War news: St. Patrick’s event and new Warzone update

The St. Patrick’s Stockpile is described as a fan-favourite mode, with a regionally themed twist.
Players can collect Shamrocks dropped by their enemies and deliver them to the Pot o’ Gold to earn points for their team, or pick up Shamrocks dropped by eliminated teammates to deny enemies the chance to score.
The rest of the rules stay the same, with the first team to reach the score limit emerging victorious.
Activision has confirmed that things will be kicking off on Thursday, March 11, and will run for a week.
“Another thing to keep an eye out for Face-Off will move from Featured Playlists to Quick Play to make room for more modes coming later in Season Two.”
The Call of Duty Store will also be getting updated with new bundles, which will be available across Modern Warfare, Cold War and Warzone.
The Tool of War bundle goes live on March 11, and features “The Epic “Bunker Buster” melee Weapon Blueprint – the first Blueprint for the latest melee tool for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone – the “Revolutionary” Garcia skin, “Pinch” Reticle, the Rare “Cuban Links” Watch, as well as a new Charm and Sticker.”
This is a five-item bundle “that’s sure to make it your lucky day. Included in the Pack are two Legendary weapons, the “Shillelagh” LMG and the “Wee Lad” assault rifle, a “Pot O’ Gold” Charm, “Battle for the Riches” Calling Card, and “Lucky Frag” Sticker.”
Meanwhile, new changes are coming to the Call of Duty Warzone map across PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Verdansk has seen a fresh shipment of Zombies and developers Raven Software has teased that these will start to spread across the map in the coming weeks.
The timing has not been shared but with Thursdays being the chosen day for patches, we could see changes pop up soon.
Season 2 is reportedly the final one that will feature Verdansk, with the map expected to be replaced by something new during Season 3.
This could culminate in the Warzone Verdansk map being destroyed by Nuclear armaments.
And one leaker claims that Verdansk will not return after this has happened, with Tom Henderson telling followers on Twitter:
“The current plan for Warzone is that Verdansk will never return. There’s no separate playlist, map voting, or anything like that. Warzone is Warzone and Warzone is 1 map. The warzone will continue to change its map as the story progresses.
“When I heard this, I immediately thought that a time machine or portal could be added to the story to have us return to Verdansk in a year or two… But this is just my speculation. More on this at a later date.”
All of this remains speculation until Activision shares its plans for the next major Call of Duty Warzone update.
