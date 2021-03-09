Camping, caravan & staycations: Latest holiday park updates – Center Parcs, Butlins & more

Haven
Haven has announced plans to reopen its parks in England from April 12.
Guests booked up until this date will be given the option to rebook their holiday for a later date, obtain a voucher towards a future break, or cancel their break in return for a full refund.
The firm adds it is working through measures which may be in place for holidays from April 12.
A statement on the Haven website reads: “We know that the announcement was unsettling for all upcoming breaks which is why we’re working through exactly what this means for guests due to arrive on or after April 12 too.
“At this stage, there is nothing you need to do and as soon as we have more information, we’ll be in touch!”
While self-catering holidays will be allowed, there will be some rules customers must follow.
This includes only one household per unit, and some facilities remaining closed.
Show bars, indoor dining, creative activities, indoor play, Airspace at Combe Haven and Blue Dolphin and Aqua Parks within swimming pools will remain closed.
However, indoor and outdoor pools and activities will remain open.
Bars and restaurants will allow for outdoor dining.
Unfortunately, touring breaks will remain cancelled until May 16.
Guests will have the option to rebook, accept a voucher for future travel or cancel for a full refund.
However, from June 21, Haven is hopeful for a return to “normality”.
“As it stands, for all breaks taking place on or after Monday June 21, all facilities will be open and all social distancing removed,” reads a statement on its website.
It adds: “Whilst we’re counting down the days to welcome back normal life, please note Monday, June 21 is the earliest possible date for lifting restrictions according to the roadmap and will of course be dependent on Government guidance at the time.”
Holidays in both Scotland and Wales are currently cancelled up until Thursday, April 1.
Center Parcs
Center Parcs has set out a reopening date of April 12 across its parks in England.
This new date applies to sites including Sherwood Forest, Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Woburn Forest.
In a statement on its website, Center Parcs explains: “We are planning for this date and working through the detail to understand exactly what this means for breaks from April 12 onwards.
“Please note that any plans are subject to Government giving the go-ahead to move to this next step of their roadmap, which they intend to confirm by April 5.
“For guests due to visit on breaks prior to April 12, we will make contact via email over the next few days with instructions on how to cancel activities and restaurants and how to reschedule or cancel.”
However, guests due to arrive from April 12 may not be able to access some amenities and services due to Government guidelines.
“Guests due to visit on breaks April 12 to May 16 will receive an email from us within a few days to outline what to expect on these breaks.”
Center Parcs has provided a brief summary of how facilities may be impacted.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to our lodges but hotel rooms and apartments will be unavailable,” it states.
“Only one household will be permitted per lodge.
“Our restaurants will operate a collection and delivery service, we also hope to have our terraces open, subject to the rule of six.”
Some indoor and outdoor activities will be able to operate, and the spa will be open for treatments.
However, the Subtropical Swimming Paradise will remain closed.
Guests will be offered “a discount based on the size of booked accommodation” if they wish to go ahead with their holiday.
Parkdean Resorts
Parkdean is set to reopen its parks in England from April 12, subject to Government guidance.
“Under current government guidance, our holiday parks are closed to all holidaymakers,” reads a statement.
“We look forward to welcoming holidaymakers back to our parks as soon as it is safely possible to do so.
“On Tuesday, February 23 2021, we confirmed our English Parks will reopen on April 12 2021 subject to government guidance following the latest government update.
“We are actively contacting all affected holidaymakers.
“From April 12 2021 in England, self-contained accommodation with no shared facilities will be open.
“This includes glamping pods in West Bay and Sandford. Touring holidays can go ahead, subject to holidaymakers’ accommodation being fully self-sufficient. Our shared facilities should reopen from May 12 2021.”
Some facilities will be open from May 12, including outdoor dining and some activities.
However indoor dining, outdoor pools, soft plays and performances will not be open until May 17.
Scottish parks are currently expected to open from April 26 and Welsh parks from March 29, subject to further guidance from devolved governments.
Pontins
Pontins is due to reopen its doors to guests from mid-May.
Customers whose holiday is now cancelled will be contacted by the holiday provider.
“Following the Government’s recent announcement on the road map out of lockdown we are planning to reopen all our Parks from Monday, May 17 2021,” reads a statement on the company website.
“We will keep making arrangements and working towards welcoming you back to our restaurants, bars and entertainment venues for our full Pontins Holiday experience.
“For reservations booked prior to our reopening, we will be able to offer you a change of date for this year or offer to move your holiday to the same date next year.
“We are still experiencing a high volume of enquiries with limited resources; we will be in touch with anyone affected as soon as we can so please bear with us.”
Hoseasons
Hoseasons has set out varying reopening dates for its holiday parks across England, Scotland and Wales.
For customers with holiday plans in England, holidays will be cancelled up to and including April 11.
The website states: “During national lockdown and in Step one, holiday accommodation is not permitted to open in England.
“We have emailed all customers with a booking in England that are due to travel on or before April 11, 2021 with their options, which include the choice of a refund or a voucher of the amount paid for the booking. Please refer to that email to make your choice.”
From April 12, single households will be permitted to travel to self-catered accommodation.
Hoseasons adds: “In Step three, domestic overnight stays will be permitted provided that the party size is no greater than six people (from up to six households) or is no more than two households (of any size).
“We have emailed all customers that we believe are affected by this rule with the option to reduce party size or cancel for a refund or voucher.
“If you have not received an email from us, and you are unable to use your booking in compliance with the household/party size restrictions or updated government guidance, please contact us to discuss your options, which will include the choice between a refund and a voucher of the amount paid for your booking.”
Customers in Wales will have their holiday cancelled if it was due to go ahead on or before March 12.
Hoseasons has assured it will email options to guests, including the choice of a refund or a voucher of the amount paid.
“If you have a booking on or after March 13, 2021, rest assured that we will be in touch with the options available to you closer to the time,” adds the holiday provider.
Holidays due to go ahead in Scotland are cancelled up to and including April 25.
Camping & Caravanning Club
Club sites across the UK are currently closed, warns the Camping and Caravanning Club.
However, the holiday provider has listed new preliminary reopening dates for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland in line with the Prime Minister’s roadmap.
In England, the earliest reopening date will be April 12.
“We are currently clarifying guidance but it is likely that as part of this opening phase we will not be able to open facility blocks,” reads a statement on the company website.
“Campers will need to have their own self-contained toilet facilities, until May 17 at the earliest.”
In Scotland, this will be April 26 and in Wales and Northern Ireland April 1.
For Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland the holiday provider says it is waiting on “further details”.
National Trust Holidays
National Trust Holidays updated its website after Boris Johnson’s roadmap announcement.
It explains: “Following government guidance in England, all cottages, bunkhouse and bothies remain closed in England until April 11, 2021, inclusive (subject to review on April 5 2021).
“Following government guidance in England, all campsites in England will remain closed until May 16, 2021 inclusive.
“When we reopen in England on April 12, 2021, we’ll be reopening with a one household rule until at least May 16, 2021, inclusive.”
It continues: “Following government guidance in Wales, all holiday accommodation will remain closed until March 14, 2021 inclusive (subject to review on March 12, 2021).
“Following guidance from the Northern Ireland Executive, all holiday accommodation will remain closed until March 31, 2021 inclusive (subject to review on March 18, 2021).”
