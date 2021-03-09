Currys PS5 priority pass arrives ahead of ‘huge’ PlayStation 5 stock drop

The Currys PS5 Priority Pass has been released before what could be a big PlayStation 5 restock later this week.

Currys has been one of the main suppliers of next-gen consoles in the UK but has also faced huge technical challenges too.

Site crashes and long queues have left many customers unable to complete their purchase, with PS5 stock running out before they have had a chance to checkout.

But the next PS5 stock drop from Curry could be very different, following the reveal of a new Priority Pass.

The Currys PS5 Priority Pass was announced this week and will make it possible to register your interest in buying a next-gen console.

It gives individuals the chance to buy one PS5 console from a group of people who are selected by random.

READ MORE: PS5 stock warning for gamers hoping to buy a next-gen console in 2021