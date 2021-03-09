Google Maps Street View: Man adopts bizarre position in garden scene

The man, dressed in red shorts and a white T-shirt can be seen laying on top of his traditional, green mailbox.
With his arms by his side and legs stuck outwards, the male appears to be completely rigid.
Despite being seemingly aware of the Google camera, he keeps his eyes firmly glued downwards towards the green grass of his front lawn.
Reddit users who happened upon the image have concluded he was taking part in a viral trend.
According to Google Maps, the picture was snapped in 2011.
During this time, a popular online trend was circulating called “planking”.
A BBC news article from 2011 explains the planking “phenomenon involves lying face down in a public place – the stranger the better.”
People would then share their images and videos on social networking sites.
“Aficionados lie expressionless with a straight body, hands by their sides and toes pointing into the ground,” added the BBC.
Often, people are spotted making crude gestures to the camera as it passes by.
Other times, some cheeky residents have gone so far as to strip nude – such as one couple on a beach in Tulum, Mexico.
If pranks go too far, however, the tech giant is forced to blur out rude images as per its privacy policy.
