Heart attack: Feeling of unease or symptoms of anxiety may be a lesser-known sign

For those unfamiliar with the sensation, the NHS explains that anxiety is akin to “a feeling of unease”.

And a panic attack “is when your body experiences a rush of intense mental and physical symptoms”.

Most panic attacks last between five and 20 minutes – although, reports have been made that some people can experience them for up to an hour.

Typically a response to stressful situations, or a result of a panic disorder, it can also happen when someone is having a heart attack.

A lot of symptoms experienced during a panic attack are the same symptoms one experiences during a heart attack.

