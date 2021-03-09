NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Is apple cider vinegar good for heartburn?

Health

Is apple cider vinegar good for heartburn?

1 min

4views
0

One theory is that many people with acid reflux have too little stomach acid in a condition called hypochlorhydria.

While there’s no official advice for consuming ACV for heartburn, it won’t do you any damage, as long as you don’t over consume it.

If you are taking ACV to hamper heartburn symptoms, dilute it with water so the acid does not irritate your mouth.

One tablespoon to one cup of water is generally the advised measurement for taking ACV for health conditions.

If drinking ACV doesn’t work, there are plenty of over the counter remedies you can use to relieve the symptoms.

, , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in