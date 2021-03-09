Is apple cider vinegar good for heartburn?

One theory is that many people with acid reflux have too little stomach acid in a condition called hypochlorhydria.

While there’s no official advice for consuming ACV for heartburn, it won’t do you any damage, as long as you don’t over consume it.

If you are taking ACV to hamper heartburn symptoms, dilute it with water so the acid does not irritate your mouth.

One tablespoon to one cup of water is generally the advised measurement for taking ACV for health conditions.

If drinking ACV doesn’t work, there are plenty of over the counter remedies you can use to relieve the symptoms.