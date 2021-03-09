Italy holidays: New Foreign Office update as Covid test entry rules for Britons change

“The reason for travel must be declared in writing (by the passenger using the self-declaration).
“You should contact your travel provider for more information.
“If you are a UK national resident in Italy, we advise carrying proof of your residence when entering Italy.”
“You must also take a COVID-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test within 48 hours of entering Italy – arrivals by air from the UK will take this test at the airport.”
UK arrivals must also quarantine regardless of their test results.
“Whatever the result of the two swab tests, those arriving in Italy from the UK must also report to their local health authorities on arrival and must self-isolate for 14 days,” the Foreign Office said.
“Everyone arriving in Italy must also call the COVID-19 helpline for the region you are travelling within 48 hours, to inform them of your visit,” stated the FCDO.
“You can read more about the requirement to get a COVID-19 test (including when you might be exempt) on the Italian Embassy in London guidance on entering Italy.”
Travellers must also download and complete a self-declaration form from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before travel.
Anyone due to travel should make sure their flight is definitely going ahead.
“Many airlines and airports serving Italy are operating a reduced service and may be subject to change,” warned the FCDO.
“You are strongly advised to check your airline’s website, as well as the website for the airport you are intending to fly to for the latest information.
“You should also expect to be asked to wear a face mask throughout your flight and within the airport terminal.”
