Italy holidays: New Foreign Office update as Covid test entry rules for Britons change

Italy holidays are starting to be booked up once more now the roadmap out of lockdown has been issued. It’s hoped that international travel can resume from May 17. Major tour operators have all reported a boom in booking, but it’s key to be aware of how travel rules have changed.

“Until April 6, entry into Italy from the UK is currently only permitted to residents or those with essential reasons including urgent work, health needs or study requirements,” detailed the FCDO in its latest update. “The reason for travel must be declared in writing (by the passenger using the self-declaration). “You should contact your travel provider for more information. “If you are a UK national resident in Italy, we advise carrying proof of your residence when entering Italy.” DON’T MISS

As for Covid testing, the FCDO explained: “Until April 6, all those wishing to fly must present the airline with a negative COVID-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test taken no more than 72 hours before travel. “You must also take a COVID-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test within 48 hours of entering Italy – arrivals by air from the UK will take this test at the airport.” UK arrivals must also quarantine regardless of their test results. “Whatever the result of the two swab tests, those arriving in Italy from the UK must also report to their local health authorities on arrival and must self-isolate for 14 days,” the Foreign Office said.

The measures facing those who travel to Italy do not stop there. “Everyone arriving in Italy must also call the COVID-19 helpline for the region you are travelling within 48 hours, to inform them of your visit,” stated the FCDO. “You can read more about the requirement to get a COVID-19 test (including when you might be exempt) on the Italian Embassy in London guidance on entering Italy.” Travellers must also download and complete a self-declaration form from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before travel.