Kate Middleton must follow ‘elevated’ fashion rule when flying as a sign of ‘respect’

Renowned for her seemingly effortless glamour and fashion-forward ensembles, Kate is often pictured stepping off aeroplanes in an array of high-end outfits.

However, according to a royal expert, this is actually something which is expected of the mother-of-three.

While typical travellers may opt for a comfortable tracksuit or a casual T-shirt and jeans, this is reportedly not an option for Kate.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Anne Chertoff, Chief Operating Officer at New York-based Beautmont Etiquette, which currently runs a specialist online royal-themed etiquette course, explained her outfit choices can actually be seen as a mark of “respect”.

