Kirstie Allsopp hits back at claim Harry and Meghan's son denied prince title due to race 

Kirstie Allsopp, 49, has hit back on Twitter today after Meghan Markle, 39, sensationally claimed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that her son Archie Mountbatten, one, was denied the title of prince by the Royal Family, because he is mixed race. The Location Location Location host sparked a fiery online debate after she outright denied allegations Archie was not made a prince, after the Duchess of Sussex spoke out alongside her husband Prince Harry on US TV last night.

Kirstie retweeted a headline that questioned if race was a factor behind Archie not being made a prince.

Alongside the article, Kirstie simply typed: “No,” in view of her 423,000 followers.

Quickly the star received a flurry of responses, as fellow tweeters weighed in on the subject.

One said: “I don’t understand this – prince/princess titles were curtailed years before Archie was born. Basic research would tell Oprah that. Prince Edward, also a male prince, has two children without royal titles.”

