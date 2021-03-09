NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Kirstie Allsopp hits back at claim Harry and Meghan's son...

Kirstie Allsopp hits back at claim Harry and Meghan's son denied prince title due to race 

Kirstie Allsopp, 49, has hit back on Twitter today after Meghan Markle, 39, sensationally claimed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that her son Archie Mountbatten, one, was denied the title of prince by the Royal Family, because he is mixed race. The Location Location Location host sparked a fiery online debate after she outright denied allegations Archie was not made a prince, after the Duchess of Sussex spoke out alongside her husband Prince Harry on US TV last night.
Kirstie retweeted a headline that questioned if race was a factor behind Archie not being made a prince.

Alongside the article, Kirstie simply typed: “No,” in view of her 423,000 followers.

Quickly the star received a flurry of responses, as fellow tweeters weighed in on the subject.

One said: “I don’t understand this – prince/princess titles were curtailed years before Archie was born. Basic research would tell Oprah that. Prince Edward, also a male prince, has two children without royal titles.”

READ MORE: Piers Morgan infuriates critics over latest Meghan and Harry post

A second replied: “Exactly. It seems they sometimes contradict themselves – didn’t want him to have a title, yet link lack of it to racism. Ask to move away from their roles confirm this on 7 Jan – yet hurt when Queen confirms this and financial support for the role is taken away.”

While a third replied: “How do you know?”

In a previous tweet by Kirstie, she explained how Archie does have a tittle, albeit not prince, and is known formally as the Earl of Dumbarton.

She wrote: “Archie is the Earl of Dumbarton, but his parents chose not to use that title.

Kirstie clarified her comment, by admitting she had not seen the whole interview yet but had only watched clips online. As the interview is to be broadcast tonight in the UK.

She typed back: “In the clip from the interview, the whole of which I have not seen, it seemed as if the two were linked. I’m just saying it’s likely that that is not the case. 

“I do not deny for a single second Meghan has been targeted by racists, but within Harry’s family too?”

Meanwhile, Anita Singh, arts and entertainment editor, questioned if Kirstie meant racism does not happen amongst the upper classes.

