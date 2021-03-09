NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Lewis Hamilton 'grumpy' over Mercedes contract as doubts cast over...

Sports

Lewis Hamilton 'grumpy' over Mercedes contract as doubts cast over F1 star's future

1 min

3views
0

However, Brundle reckons the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari will be able to claw back some of the deficit.

“Generally, I sense we’re expecting a tighter season,” Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“The regulations are also hauling back the top teams in terms of the amount of money they can spend, the resource they have and the amount of time they have in the wind tunnel.

“Ferrari, for example, have 12.5 per cent more time in the wind tunnel than Mercedes because they finished sixth in the World Championship last year.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in