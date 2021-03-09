Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds to Germany job links with Joachim Low set to leave

However, the Reds boss has no interest in leaving Liverpool any time soon, despite recent struggles.
Speaking at his Tuesday press conference, Klopp insisted he wouldn’t consider the role, and wanted to rule himself out.
Instead, he insisted that “someone else” will take the role, while crediting the number of quality German managers out there.
“If I am available for the coach of the German national team in the summer? Nope. After the summer, no.
“Joachim Lowe did an incredible job for so many years, the longest servant we had in this country.
“I understand he wants to have this highlight as a European championship.
“I am sure with a lot of really good German managers at the moment that they’ll find a solution.”
Klopp is under contract at Liverpool until 2024, and insisted he wants to honour that deal.
He added that despite speculation linking him with an exit, he has no intention of walking out on the team he took to Champions League and Premier League glory.
“So I don’t want to answer the question. Jurgen Klopp, of course, he’s an exceptional coach.
“I think that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are content with their partnership.
“So I don’t know if it’s a good question, you should ask that to Jurgen.
“I think the DFB has huge personnel and they will think about this question; I’m not part of this stuff at DFB so it’s not up to me to answer the question.”
