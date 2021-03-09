Pound to euro exchange rate 'promising' as GBP on 'steady ascent' – travel money latest

Vessey added: “GBP/EUR could edge closer towards fresh 13-month highs as Euro demand continues to fade.”

Looking at the week ahead, he said: “On the data-docket this week, Friday is a short-term indicator day – the UK reveals monthly GDP results, industrial & manufacturing production, and the trade account.”

Vessey continued: “Volatility in bond markets has sent shockwaves through equity and FX markets over the past few weeks, but the bond sell-off should be contained with strong verbal reiteration from central bankers in the coming days.

“The successful vaccination story so far, coupled with easing lockdown measures are both boosting inflation expectations as investors bet on pent-up consumer demand driving prices higher during the economic recovery cycle.”