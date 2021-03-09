PUBG Mobile update 1.3: Hundred Rhythms download LIVE with Season 18 release news

UPDATE: PUBG Mobile update 1.3 is rolling out today, with the first patches going live on Android and iOS now. The new download is being released region-by-region, meaning some gamers will have to wait for the new Hundred Rhythms content to arrive. : PUBG Mobile update 1.3 is rolling out today, with the first patches going live on Android and iOS now. The new download is being released region-by-region, meaning some gamers will have to wait for the new Hundred Rhythms content to arrive. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile Season 18 and the Royale Pass is set to arrive later this month, with further details on that launch listed below. ORIGINAL: Tencent launches PUBG Mobile update 1.3 on Tuesday, March 9, and the development team has big plans for the coming weeks. These have been shared in the full updates notes, which list what gamers can expect from the Hundred Rhythms Anniversary celebrations, and the Season 18 Royale Pass. The big news is that PUBG Mobile 1.3 will introduce a new electronic music festival to the Erangel map, starting on Tuesday. The third-year anniversary changes will give players the chance to use the new “Music Armbands”, which grants three special skills. Those who wield will be able to choose a skill that suits them while also being able to upgrade that chosen skill by collecting scattered cassettes.

Tencent has teased that these new skills will help gamers dominate the battlefield, with the exclusive gameplay mode carrying on from January’s Runes. The new gameplay experience will be available after downloading PUBG Mobile update 1.3, which requires 640 MB storage space on Android devices; meanwhile, the iOS version requires 1.55 GB. The good news is that Tencent will not need to take PUBG Mobile servers offline but they have warned that until you update your game, you will not be able to play with others using different versions. “Please note that players on different versions cannot team up with each other, so please update as soon as possible.” Here’s the official description of PUBG Mobile update 1.3 from Tencent, which reads: “A screen requiring players to choose a skill will appear on Spawn Island. Players will need to choose 1:the Guardian Armband, Recon Armband, or Camouflage Armband before the match begins. “Players will get 3 skills after selecting a skill. The first is an active skill that grants the player a powerful ability; the other two are passive skills that grant the player buffs. Players will start the match with just the core skill and will need to get cassettes to unlock the passive skills. “In each match, 3 electronic music squares will spawn on Erangel. One of them will always spawn on Spawn Island, while the other 2 will spawn in random locations. The electronic music festival playing dance music awaits your exploration.”

The new armband choices are as follows: Guardian Armband: Music Barrier – Generates a semi-transparent barrier that reduces the damage taken from bullets.

Music Conversion – Use this feature to disable the barrier and recover the Energy of allies within range instead.

Pop Metal – Players and their allies will have decreased reload time when they are inside the barrier. Recon Armband: Sonic Scan – Throw a scanning device forward to scan and mark enemies.

Encore – Recover Health after knocking out marked enemies.

Sound Burst – When there are marked enemies, your ammo will carry an electric charge that deals damage over time to enemies hit. Camouflage Armband: Stealth – Player’s outfit changes to a Ghillie Suit for a period of time. The weapons and backpack on the player’s back will be concealed during this period.

Surveillance – A UI tip will appear on the screen if there are any enemies nearby.

Breathing Easy – If the player hasn’t taken any damage recently, the player will gradually recover Health.