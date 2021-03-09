NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Roger Federer watches on as Dan Evans beats Jeremy Chardy...

Roger Federer watches on as Dan Evans beats Jeremy Chardy to set up Qatar Open clash

Dan Evans set up a blockbuster second round clash with Roger Federer at the Qatar Open after going the distance against Jeremy Chardy. World No 6 Federer was watching on as the pair fought for over two hours in 26 degree heat.

Federer has not played a competitive match in over a year because he underwent surgery on a knee injury.

The Swiss star will make his eagerly-anticipated return to action against Evans in the next round.

Federer knows all about his upcoming opponent, especially after sitting through the Brit’s battle with Chardy, having trained with the Brit ahead of the tournament.

The pair practiced together in Dubai and met up again in Doha to prepare for the ATP 250 event.

Evans won the first ATP title of his career at the Murray River Open in Melbourne last month but his search for a second is all the more difficult given his early meeting with Federer.

The 30-year-old was on the ropes in the opening stages of his clash with Chardy and was forced to save six break points.

But shortly after that he nudged ahead and went on to win the first set 6-4, fighting off four more break points in the eighth game.

Chardy responded well in the second set a stormed to a 6-1 victory.

It looked like the tie may have been heading the way of the Frenchman but Evans found another gear in the decider.

MORE TO FOLLOW

