The Beatles: George Harrison's touching John Lennon tribute song written with the band

The recording of the song was the first time three members of the Fab Four had worked together since 1970 when the band broke up.
The Beatles split happened shortly after John’s announcement he was leaving the band in 1969. Less than a year later, in 1970, McCartney also announced he was going to make his exit.
George wrote All Those Years Ago and recorded it with Paul and Ringo, but Ringo wasn’t happy with how it sounded and gave it back to George.
Within the following six months, George reworked the already-recorded song and rewrote the lyrics.
This time around, George had his late friend in mind and even included some references to John and his music.
First was a reference to The Beatles’ song All You Need Is Love. All Those Years Ago went: “But you point the way to the truth when you say / All you need is love.”
“But I believe that life goes on, and so to me, I can’t get sad.
“I’m sad that I can’t go play guitars with John but then I did that, anyway. I did that for a long time. So, we’ll meet again somewhere down the line.”
John was murdered by Mark David Chapman, who shot the singer in the archway at The Dakota, his home, in New York.
Chapman remained outside The Dakota in wait for the singer.
When John returned, Chapman shot five hollow-point bullets at him, four of which hit him in the back.
John was later pronounced dead on arrival at Roosevelt Hospital aged 40-years-old.
