The Beatles: George Harrison's touching John Lennon tribute song written with the band

George Harrison released his ninth album, Somewhere in England, in 1981. The album received middling reviews, with Rolling Stone and Uncut awarding it two stars out of five. The album’s first released single in 1981 was rewritten to pay tribute to fellow member of The Beatles, John Lennon, after his death.

George was joined by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to write All Those Years Ago in November 1980 for Starr’s new album.

The recording of the song was the first time three members of the Fab Four had worked together since 1970 when the band broke up.

The Beatles split happened shortly after John’s announcement he was leaving the band in 1969. Less than a year later, in 1970, McCartney also announced he was going to make his exit.

George wrote All Those Years Ago and recorded it with Paul and Ringo, but Ringo wasn’t happy with how it sounded and gave it back to George.

