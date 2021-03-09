Tom Jones wife: What did people think of Linda Trenchard? ‘Beautiful’

Jo Mills, who was married to Sir Tom’s manager Gordon, suggested she was pushed out of public life for the sake of Sir Tom’s career.

She told the MailOnline: “I think from the very beginning, Linda was made to feel as if she mustn’t exist in his life.

“It is sad because she is a lovely person, very warm, and if only she had got that confidence initially, she would have been very different, I am sure. She always stayed very much in the background.”

This was certainly the case for most of her later years, with Sean Smith, another Tom Jones biographer, saying they lived together ‘like a million other pensioners.’

He added: “They have been married for more than 50 years, but probably have only spent ten years in each other’s company.’