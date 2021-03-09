Tottenham star Lucas Moura demands Jose Mourinho attacks to beat Chelsea to top four

Lucas Moura wants Jose Mourinho to persist with the “front foot football” that has got them to 100 goals this season.

For the second home game in a row, Tottenham scored four on Sunday night to become only the second team from Europe’s top five leagues to reach three figures behind Bayern Munich.

Admittedly, almost half of those have come from the club’s free-scoring Europa League and FA Cup campaigns.

But with Heung-min Son and Harry Kane establishing themselves as the most successful partnership in Premier League history and Gareth Bale finally flying, Moura hopes that a very different Spurs can finish the season than the one which simply used to park the bus and rely on counter-attacks.