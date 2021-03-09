Tottenham star Lucas Moura demands Jose Mourinho attacks to beat Chelsea to top four

Admittedly, almost half of those have come from the club’s free-scoring Europa League and FA Cup campaigns.
But with Heung-min Son and Harry Kane establishing themselves as the most successful partnership in Premier League history and Gareth Bale finally flying, Moura hopes that a very different Spurs can finish the season than the one which simply used to park the bus and rely on counter-attacks.
“It’s a big, big pleasure for me to play with these players and also because they are very good guys.
“I’m so happy, I’m so proud to be part of this team and I feel very comfortable playing with them.
“But I think the main thing was the mentality.
“We just needed to have the belief in ourselves. We needed to know how good we are because we have terrific players, a very good squad and the quality in the Premier League to win games.
“When we realise that and we have confidence we are able to dominate games. We just need to keep going in this way.”
“It’s not easy when there are a few teams in front of us but we need to trust ourselves,” Moura said.
“We can achieve this objective. But we need to think step by step, game by game.
“But if we play like we did against Palace, of course we can finish in the top four. And that’s the objective.”
