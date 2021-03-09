NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Travel expert predicts some flights will go ahead from March...

Travel

Travel expert predicts some flights will go ahead from March but 'lots' must change first

1 min

4views
0
Holidays are not an option for Britons at the moment, foreign travel for “non-essential” purposes currently illegal. However, there is some hope Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” out of lockdown could see foreign holidays return from May 17.
“But you will not necessarily be able to fly to Scotland or Northern Ireland, despite what I just said.

“There are no domestic flights between England and Wales at the moment. There are from Scotland but then that relies on the rules in Scotland and in Wales.”

Mr Calder concluded: “The first day any of us are allowed to go abroad except for essential purposes is May 17.”

Of course, in order for this to happen a number of current rules and restrictions being imposed by the UK Government would need to be withdrawn.

“Crucially, you’ve got to have a lot of the restrictions lifted so you don’t have to spend hundreds of pounds on tests and go into quarantine on the way back,” concluded the travel expert.

It is not yet clear how international travel will be resumed, though many countries are already in discussions about the use of vaccine passports.

The EU has put forward plans for a “green pass” for travel which would hold information including whether a person has been vaccinated or tested for Covid.

In April, the UK Government is set to reinstate its Global Travel Taskforce who will work on ways to ensure travel can be resumed safely.

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in