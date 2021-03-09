Travel expert predicts some flights will go ahead from March but 'lots' must change first

“There are no domestic flights between England and Wales at the moment. There are from Scotland but then that relies on the rules in Scotland and in Wales.”
Mr Calder concluded: “The first day any of us are allowed to go abroad except for essential purposes is May 17.”
Of course, in order for this to happen a number of current rules and restrictions being imposed by the UK Government would need to be withdrawn.
It is not yet clear how international travel will be resumed, though many countries are already in discussions about the use of vaccine passports.
The EU has put forward plans for a “green pass” for travel which would hold information including whether a person has been vaccinated or tested for Covid.
In April, the UK Government is set to reinstate its Global Travel Taskforce who will work on ways to ensure travel can be resumed safely.
