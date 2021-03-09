NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Tyler Perry mentioned as unsung hero in royal couple's escape...

Entertainment

Tyler Perry mentioned as unsung hero in royal couple's escape to America

ATLANTA — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, spoke to Oprah Winfrey in a nationally-televised two-hour interview on Sunday night, marking their first in-depth interview since leaving the royal family. 
As the story of the couple’s departure from the UK unfolded, one detail emerged that involved Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry. 
In the interview on CBS, Markle told Winfrey that when the couple first moved to America, Perry offered her, Prince Harry, and their infant son Archie his home and full security detail.
Perry is well-known in Atlanta and elsewhere for his generosity, but the details of the event involving Markle, the prince, and their son were especially shocking, given that the Monarchy had rescinded the child’s security even though the couple was living under a significant threat level. 
Following the revelation, many tweets emerged praising Perry’s actions in the face of the royal family. 
