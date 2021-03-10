Alcoholic fatty liver disease symptoms: A doctor warns of two of earliest warning signs

Why is alcoholic fatty disease dangerous?
The NHS warn of “portal hypertension” as a potential health complication of alcoholic fatty liver disease.
“It occurs when the blood pressure inside your liver has risen to a potentially serious level,” said the national health body.
A scarred liver makes it difficult for blood to travel through the organ, forcing blood to use smaller blood vessels instead.
In addition, another danger of alcoholic fatty liver disease is the development of hepatic encephalopathy.
This is when the liver is unable to remove toxins from the body, which can lead to:
- Agitation
- Confusion
- Disorientation
- Muscle stiffness
- Muscle tremors
- Difficulty speaking
- In very serious cases, a coma
Furthermore, a build-up of fluid can develop in the tummy area, known as ascites.
Fortunately, those who stop drinking completely can reverse the condition with the help of healthy lifestyle changes.
This includes eating a healthy diet full of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
Moreover, it requires regular exercise which can help reduce fat in the liver and help you to lose weight.
If you need support to cut down or to stop drinking, please call Drinkline’s confidential helpline on 0300 123 1110.
