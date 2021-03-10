Alcoholic fatty liver disease symptoms: A doctor warns of two of earliest warning signs

When the liver breaks down alcohol, it generates additional toxins within the body. Over time, excessive consumption of alcohol can result in liver cell injury and inflammation, leading to signs of fatty liver disease. Dr Scot Thomas confirmed: “For many people, fatty liver disease could point to signs of alcohol abuse or addiction.” The medical expert also highlighted those at most risk – “heavy drinkers who are obese, women, or [those who] have certain genetic mutations”.

Why is alcoholic fatty disease dangerous? This condition can be exacerbated by malnutrition, a poor diet, limited exercise, high blood pressure and obesity. The NHS warn of “portal hypertension” as a potential health complication of alcoholic fatty liver disease. “It occurs when the blood pressure inside your liver has risen to a potentially serious level,” said the national health body. A scarred liver makes it difficult for blood to travel through the organ, forcing blood to use smaller blood vessels instead.

As a result, these small blood vessels can weaken, split and bleed inside the body. In addition, another danger of alcoholic fatty liver disease is the development of hepatic encephalopathy. This is when the liver is unable to remove toxins from the body, which can lead to: Agitation

Confusion

Disorientation

Muscle stiffness

Muscle tremors

Difficulty speaking

In very serious cases, a coma Furthermore, a build-up of fluid can develop in the tummy area, known as ascites.