Amazon PS5 restock: Surprise PlayStation stock drop coming soon?

Amazon UK hasn’t been keeping up with other stores in recent weeks, but gamers are hopeful that there will be another PS5 restock very soon.

This isn’t based on any insider tips, but from those keeping an eye on recent store changes across a host of UK retailers.

Gamers say that a new Playstation 5 option has been added to the Amazon product page, meaning something could be coming soon.

And with Amazon refreshing its Xbox Series S stock over the previous days, it could mean more Sony products are being planned for release before the end of March.

This remains a prediction for now, and it could be a week before the next official stock drop from the internet giant arrives in the UK.

And as of right now, Amazon is not on the list of retailers expected to restock the PS5 this week.

