Andrew Flintoff's Brexit fury: TV star called to 'start today again' after referendum

Don’t Rock the Boat: Freddie Flintoff hosts ITV reality show
His apparent unease with Brexit came in spite of 52 percent of the public voting to depart from the bloc.
The celebrity joined a list of sportspeople who seemed in opposition to the referendum’s result on Twitter.
Match Of The Day star Gary Lineker claimed there had been “disgusting lies” in the campaign and felt “ashamed” of his generation.
Andrew Flintoff called ‘start today again’ after the UK voted for Brexit in 2016
Andrew Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp will star on ancestry show Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey tonight
Former British athlete Paula Radcliffe said she was “in shock” on Twitter and felt people “forgot” the EU was set up “to end wars and create unity and strength”.
On the day of the EU referendum’s results – June 24, 2016 – Flintoff also made his thoughts known, when he wrote: “Can we start today again please?”
His tweet was liked by 1,200 people on Twitter and retweeted 340 times.
JUST IN: Freddie Flintoff: Tragic snub that led TV star to hid bulimia battle
Andrew Flintoff spent 11 years on the England cricket team
A second quipped that it was “not a good time for a Boris Johnson lookalike to be wandering the streets” and advised him to “stay indoors”.
A third added: “Freddy (sic) does this mean we get the Ashes back?”
The individual referred to Flintoff’s call for a rerun of the referendum, which they felt could also be argued for cricket.
DON’T MISS
Andrew Flintoff turned down from TV show after ‘failing to impress’ [INSIGHT]
Freddie Flintoff: Tragic snub that led TV star to hid bulimia battle [VIDEO]
Andrew Flintoff: Heartbreak behind star’s ‘bulletproof’ image [INTERVIEW]
Express.co.uk relay the Brexit timeline
Flintoff didn’t respond to the tweets but some appeared to support his call to “start today again”.
One quipped: “It’s yesterday that needs to be started again, Andrew.”
Others interpreted Flintoff’s remark to be a call for a second EU referendum.
Andrew Flintoff revealed he battled with bulimia while on the England cricket team in a BBC show
A second added: “We’d welcome all the Remain voters.”
A third questioned whether “the North of England” could “secede from the UK along with Scotland”.
In a 2018 Lancashire Post article, Flintoff was referenced as a positive point for Brexit.
Top Gear: Freddie Flintoff takes on terrifying Wall of Death
Rachel McQueen, the then-CEO of Marketing Lancashire, felt there was a “window of opportunity” for the UK to become more attractive to holidaymakers.
She felt Lancashire needed to “maximise” and “attract people” to the county to take advantage of the uncertainty of being able to holiday abroad.
Ms McQueen said: “The domestic market is strong and we already get many visitors from overseas from within the EU and outside of the EU.”
Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey, which reveals celebrities’ family histories, stars Andrew Flintoff tonight
The Post argued that celebrities and tourism based around them could help to bring more people to Lancashire.
They cited Flintoff and Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh as potential “high-profile ambassadors” for the area.
Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey, which stars Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, airs tonight at 9pm on ITV.
0 Comments