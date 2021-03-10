Argos PS5 stock update: Bad news for gamers waiting for PlayStation 5 stock drop

The good news is that while this UK retailer isn’t expected to restock next-gen consoles over the coming days, others are.
PlayStation 5 stock is expected to return at Very, Currys and John Lewis this week, although we don’t have a set date to work with yet.
The bad news for gamers primed for the next Argos PS5 restock is that it might not be happening until later in March.
And gamers are being warned not to stay up late waiting for the UK retailer to surprise them.
Some UK stores have been releasing PS5 consoles at random times, while others have had a different approach.
Argos has struggled to keep up with customer demand and has sometimes chosen to release stock very early in the day.
But according to the PS5 Instant stock tracker account on Twitter, Argos is not due to bring back the PS5 over the coming days.
The account warns: “Just to clear this up, Argos isn’t releasing stock this week so stop staying up – these are rumours.
“Still waiting on AO and Very to release stock. After which, we’ll be waiting for the next shipment near the end of March.”
There have also been suggestions that Currys will be releasing stock this week, but that might have been tied to a different promotion.
It gives individuals the chance to buy one PS5 console from a group of people who are selected by random from brick and mortar stores.
The Priority Pass is only valid for around 72-hours and Currys has not confirmed when they might start the promotion.
However, interested consumers can sign up now and will be informed via email if they have been selected.
“Register for a PS5 Priority Pass for a chance to buy a PS5 at one of our selected stores. Strictly one entry per person. We’ll let you know as soon as we get stock and are allowed to open up safely.”
1. Fill out your details below and wait for us to get in touch.
2. We’ll select lucky entrants at random and email a Priority Pass to them. This will contain a unique PS5 buying code, along with details of the local Currys PC World store to buy the PS5 from.
Meanwhile, Argos has only said they are working hard to find more PS5 stock and have no information to share on when its next restock will be made available.
A statement released on Twitter by the Argos support team adds: “We’re working hard to replenish stock of the PS5 at the moment.
“Please keep an eye on our website, where you’ll find the most up to date information on current stock availability. Our contact centre staff are unable to provide any additional info on stock levels at this time.”
John Lewis is another online retailer reportedly getting a PS5 stock drop, however, there will be some limitations.
According to those tracking the latest updates, the John Lewis drop could happen very early in the UK to avoid site crashes.
