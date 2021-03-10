Argos PS5 stock update: Bad news for gamers waiting for PlayStation 5 stock drop

According to the latest predictions, fans could be waiting a little while for the next Argos PS5 stock update.

The good news is that while this UK retailer isn’t expected to restock next-gen consoles over the coming days, others are.

PlayStation 5 stock is expected to return at Very, Currys and John Lewis this week, although we don’t have a set date to work with yet.

The bad news for gamers primed for the next Argos PS5 restock is that it might not be happening until later in March.

And gamers are being warned not to stay up late waiting for the UK retailer to surprise them.

Some UK stores have been releasing PS5 consoles at random times, while others have had a different approach.

Argos has struggled to keep up with customer demand and has sometimes chosen to release stock very early in the day.