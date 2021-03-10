Call of Duty servers down: Status update for latest Black Ops Cold War, Warzone outage

Call of Duty servers appear to have gone offline, which means no multiplayer in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Fans looking for a server status update will be disappointed to find out that multiplayer is unavailable in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

That’s according to independent website Down Detector, which has already received over a thousand reports that Call of Duty isn’t working.

The outage tracker monitors social mentions around certain topics to detect when services go down across the world.

The Down Detector outage map shows that the Call of Duty issues are affecting users in the UK, Europe and the US.

Fans attempting to login to the game are greeted with a message confirming the servers are down.

“The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War server is not available at this time,” reads an error message. “Please try again later of visit http://www.callofduty.com/status for updates.”

According to the status page in the link, the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War outage is affecting all platforms.

On the plus side, Activision is aware of the problem and is investigating the issue looking for a fix.