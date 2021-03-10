Dan Walker erupts at Piers Morgan as he says GMB boss should have 'dragged him off set'

Dan Walker, host of morning show BBC Breakfast, has taken to Twitter to speak out on rival show host Piers Morgan, 55, after it was announced earlier that he had made the decision to leave Good Morning Britain following talks with ITV bosses. It comes after Piers stormed off the show this morning in a debate about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Dan, 43, mockingly offered Piers a slot on his BBC show to "talk about" his dramatic Good Morning Britain exit. The sports journalist announced in front of his 689,200 followers that he was open to Piers making an appearance on "the UK's number 1 breakfast show". The presenter jibed in a swipe over ratings: "Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan. After offering his apologies, the BBC host suggested that Piers could make an appearance on his show to discuss his exit.