Dan Walker erupts at Piers Morgan as he says GMB boss should have 'dragged him off set'

The sports journalist announced in front of his 689,200 followers that he was open to Piers making an appearance on “the UK’s number 1 breakfast show”.
The presenter jibed in a swipe over ratings: “Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan.
After offering his apologies, the BBC host suggested that Piers could make an appearance on his show to discuss his exit.
“In other news… I hope my boss would have dragged me off set if I’d used my platform – on national TV – to tell a pregnant woman, speaking openly about suicidal thoughts, that I didn’t believe a word she said.”
Piers’ exit comes a day after Meghan and Harry’s exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the UK.
Ofcom received more than 41,000 complaints about the ITV presenter’s comments regarding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all chat.
In the interview Meghan revealed that she felt suicidal while pregnant with son Archie.
