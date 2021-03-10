Diablo 3 Season 23 start date: When does Diablo Season 22 end?

There was a lot of exciting news at BlizzCon regarding the hack and slash dungeon crawler franchise, but many fans are now ready to focus on the start of Diablo 3 Season 23. It’s been a while since Diablo Season 22 kicked off, and with the clock now counting down to the four-months mark, it appears everything primed for the next big update. There have also been a few things behind the scene to hint at such a change coming, although we’re still without a firm release date. Based on the information we have right now, these are the dates Diablo 3 fans should keep an eye out for news. Read More: PS5 Restock News for John Lewis, Smyths, Argos and Currys

WHEN DOES DIABLO 3 SEASON 23 START? The Diablo 3 Season 23 release date has not been confirmed yet by Blizzard, but there's a good chance we will be learning more about it very soon. Having launched the latest Diablo 3 PTR update around two-weeks ago, this is usually the period we find out more about the next season. This is what happened during the release schedule for Season 22 and Blizzard could be preparing an announcement any day now. As a prediction, we would expect a Diablo 3 Season 23 announcement to be shared by March 12. And this would be followed by the Diablo 3 Season 23 start date being scheduled for either March 20 or March 26.