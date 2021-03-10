NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Downton Abbey sequel: Filming 'all set to begin for Christmas...

Downton Abbey sequel: Filming 'all set to begin for Christmas release date'

Hugh Bonneville, aka the Earl of Grantham, recently promised that a “cheery” film like Downton Abbey 2 is just what the nation needs right now.

He said: “We’d love to do it and there is a great intent, but a little thing called Coronavirus keeps getting in the way.

“It would be super to think that sometime this year the cameras would roll because a Downton-type cheery movie would be very welcome in cinemas when they reopen eventually.

“There is a script, but not all the ducks are in a row yet – they are certainly not in the pond!”

His Downton co-star Jim Parsons has also teased what he has seen in the script so far.

