Edinson Cavani releases five-word statement after father claims Man Utd star is unhappy

Cavani signed a one-year deal at United when he joined as a free agent last summer, with the option for another season.

The Uruguay international has proven to be an astute piece of business as well, scoring six goals in just nine Premier League starts.

There have been suggestions that his role at the club would potentially decrease next season though with United strongly linked with a move for Erling Haaland.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated last month that he was keen to get Cavani signed up for at least one more season.