Edinson Cavani 'to quit' Man Utd as father takes dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is set to leave the Red Devils in the summer, his father has confirmed. Cavani joined United on a free transfer last year following his release from Paris Saint-Germain. The Uruguyan signed a one-year contract with the option of a further season.

Cavani has made 25 appearances for United so far, scoring seven goals.

But it appears this will be his first and only campain in English football.

The 34-year-old’s father Luis Cavani says the striker wants to return to South America.

Luis Cavani told TyC Sports: “My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again.

