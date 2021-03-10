Edinson Cavani 'to quit' Man Utd as father takes dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is set to leave the Red Devils in the summer, his father has confirmed. Cavani joined United on a free transfer last year following his release from Paris Saint-Germain. The Uruguyan signed a one-year contract with the option of a further season.
Cavani has made 25 appearances for United so far, scoring seven goals.
But it appears this will be his first and only campain in English football.
The 34-year-old’s father Luis Cavani says the striker wants to return to South America.
Luis Cavani told TyC Sports: “My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again.
However, he was absent for the visit to rivals Manchester City on Sunday, which Solskjaer put down to a minor problem.
“He had to come off [in] training, he didn’t feel right unfortunately,” Solskjaer told MUTV.
The Norwegian added to Sky Sports: “He’s got a niggle again unfortunately.
“He had to come off training yesterday. We had to make a team without him.”
