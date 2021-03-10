Elvis Presley: Treasured first piece of his music career kept in Gladys’ Graceland bedroom

Back in 1956, Elvis Presley skyrocketed to fame and a year later moved his extended family into the famous Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. The 22-year-old decided to give his parents Vernon and Gladys the master bedroom out of respect for them. While his mother famously decorated the room, which can be seen early on in the Graceland tour, in her favourite colour purple.

But did you know that inside Gladys’ Graceland bedroom she treasured a first piece of The King’s music career, which can be seen from the entrance to the room? On the wall, framed in the left-hand corner, is Elvis’ very first publicity photo shot. The photograph of the rock and roll star was taken in 1955 at Memphis’ William Speer Studios before he hit the big time. Express.co.uk found out this fun fact during a live virtual tour of Graceland earlier this year. Elvis expert and archivist Angie Marchese was showing us around and shared that the photograph had previously been on display at The Presley’s previous home in Memphis at 1034 Audubon Drive. READ MORE: Elvis ‘would regularly watch fans from his bedroom in astonishment’

Originally, Maggie Gyllenhaal was going to play Gladys but had to pull out of the film due to other filming commitments when production was closed down in the pandemic. Elvis’ mother will now be portrayed by award-winning theatre actress Helen Thomson. For similar conflicting schedule reasons, Vernon star Rufus Sewell has been recast with Richard Roxburgh, who famously played The Duke in Baz’s Moulin Rouge! The Elvis movie stars Austin Butler as The King opposite Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker.