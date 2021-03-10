Elvis Presley: Treasured first piece of his music career kept in Gladys’ Graceland bedroom

On the wall, framed in the left-hand corner, is Elvis’ very first publicity photo shot. The photograph of the rock and roll star was taken in 1955 at Memphis’ William Speer Studios before he hit the big time.
Express.co.uk found out this fun fact during a live virtual tour of Graceland earlier this year.
Elvis expert and archivist Angie Marchese was showing us around and shared that the photograph had previously been on display at The Presley’s previous home in Memphis at 1034 Audubon Drive.
Elvis’ mother will now be portrayed by award-winning theatre actress Helen Thomson.
For similar conflicting schedule reasons, Vernon star Rufus Sewell has been recast with Richard Roxburgh, who famously played The Duke in Baz’s Moulin Rouge!
The Elvis movie stars Austin Butler as The King opposite Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker.
She told us: “[The Elvis movie] is actually being shot in Australia. But they have been doing research here. They have recreated Graceland in Australia.”
According to the official synopsis, Elvis is “seen through the prism of [Presley’s] complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
“The film delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.”
The Elvis Presley movie biopic is released in cinemas on June 3, 2022.
