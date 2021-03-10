Forza Horizon 4 Available Now on Steam

Summary Forza Horizon 4 is available now for purchase on Steam starting at $ 59.99/£54.99/€ 69.99

With cross-play, Steam players join millions of monthly Forza Horizon 4 players driving across Britain on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Customize your Horizon Festival with the Standard, Deluxe, or Ultimate Edition digital bundles; content expansions and car packs are also available for purchase separately.

Last month we announced Forza Horizon 4 was headed to Steam for the first time, and today we welcome new players as Forza Horizon 4 is officially available for purchase. We’re excited for Steam players to experience the joys of driving in beautiful, historic Britain alongside players across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

There are three ways to customize your Horizon Festival experience and car collection, with the Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate Editions offering players options in kickstarting their garages and seeing everything Britain has to offer. Choose one of the below bundles to get started, or head to ForzaMotorsport.net for more details. You can also purchase car packs and expansions separately.

Standard Edition digital bundle $ 59.99/£54.99/€ 69.99:

Forza Horizon 4

Formula Drift Car Pack

Deluxe Edition digital bundle $ 79.99/£69.99/€ 89.99:

Forza Horizon 4

Formula Drift Car Pack

Car Pass

Ultimate Edition digital bundle $ 99.99/£84.99/€ 99.99:

Forza Horizon 4

Formula Drift Car Pack

Car Pass

Best of Bond Car Pack

Welcome Pack

VIP

Fortune Island

LEGO® Speed Champions

The world of Forza Horizon 4 has grown tremendously thanks to the support of the community, with game modes including The Eliminator and Super7 joining expansion content Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions alongside over 600 available cars to create an expansive and social driving experience. Players looking to add even more playful fun to their garages can also check out the Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack, which introduces iconic favorites such as the 1949 Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod and 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk ‘Dream Roadster’ to Forza Horizon 4.

Interested in adding a very special car to your garage for free? Starting today, all Forza Horizon 4 players across Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Steam can add the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS to their collections for free by playing Forza Horizon 4 while logged into their Xbox profile between now and March 14 at 10 a.m. PDT. Upon their next log-in, players will receive a message in their message center about the reward car, and upon opening the message it will redeem to their garage. More information on this promotion can be found on forzamotorsport.net.

New to Forza Horizon 4? Check out our beginner’s guide filled with advice and tips from our community of seasoned and welcoming racers. With cross-play, you can cruise with a convoy of your friends no matter where they play—across Xbox consoles, Windows 10 PCs, cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and now Steam!

Check out Forza Horizon 4 on Steam and join the community at https://forzamotorsport.net/.