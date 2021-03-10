Gogglebox viewers gobsmacked to find out where star Giles Wood is really from

But not many people had made the Stoke-on-Trent connection with Giles until now.
As a child Giles attended the independent Shrewsbury School and lived in Keele.
In 1980 he met his future wife Mary who was a model at Wimbledon School of Art.
The couple who are now in their 50s moved to their cosy cottage in Wiltshire around 30 years ago.
His daughter Freya is also an artist and Posy works as a teacher.
According to reports the couple are well connected and friends with Boris Johnson and his family.
Some Gogglebox fans were surprised to learn Giles was born in Stoke-on-Trent.
One Stoke-on-Trent-based viewer told Stoke on Trent Live: “Really? I would never have thought that. I’m shocked. Good on him but he must have gone to a good school. I think they are hilarious.”
Another said: “Oh blimey! I didn’t know that. No wonder I love him.”
And third joked: “He dunner toke nowt like may!”
However, some viewers had already made the connection.
One said: “His father owned the fireplace factory and they lived at Keele.”
Previously Giles has spoken about his time appearing on Gogglebox and said “Fame hasn’t changed us.
“Mary gets recognised more than me because I wear a red bobble hat a lot of the time.
“If I’m not feeling cheerful, she kicks me in the shins and tells me to smile for a selfie.
“There are lots of pictures of me out there, grinning like a baboon in a bobble hat.
“But it’s not like being a member of the Beatles pop group. We don’t get mobbed.”
You can catch the latest episode of Gogglebox on Fridays at 9pm and it is repeated on Sundays at 10.05pm.
Additional reporting Hayley Parker.
