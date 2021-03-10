Greece holidays: FCDO update on testing requirements amid vaccine passport talks

“UK nationals are permitted to enter Greece if they are a permanent resident in the UK, Greece, another EU/EFA state, or in one of the following countries; Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Russia, Israel, United Arab Emirates,” explains the FCDO.
“Anyone travelling to Greece must comply with the Greek authorities’ requirements, including testing before travel and completion of a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before you travel (both into and out of Greece).”
Currently, there are a number of COVID-19 testing measures.
If travelling by air, land or sea into Greece, UK travellers must provide evidence of a negative result from a PCR test for COVID-19 that has been conducted within the 72 hour period before your arrival time in Greece.
DON’T MISS
Benidorm expat ‘never considered’ moving back to UK- resort’s appeal [INTERVIEW]
Cruise holidays: P&O Cruises, Carnival Cruises, Royal Caribbean update [UPDATE]
Package holidays: TUI, BA, easyJet, Jet2 and Virgin latest updates [INSIGHT]
In addition to this, arrivals from the UK by air are required to undergo a rapid test on arrivals.
If the result of this test is negative, they must self-isolate for seven days.
“At the end of your 7 day self-isolation period, travellers are required to arrange and undergo a fresh PCR test in order to be able to exit self-isolation,” states the travel advice.
However, any passenger who produces a positive result from the rapid test must self-isolate for at least 14 days.
“The location where you will need to self-isolate will depend on your accommodation arrangements,” explains the FCDO.
“If you have your own accommodation, you may self-isolate there.
“If you are staying with friends or family, you will be able to self-isolate at their address, as long as you have access to a separate room within your accommodation.
In all cases, the Greek authorities will provide travellers with COVID-safe transport to their accommodation, and will cover any new accommodation costs.
Travellers are required to arrange and undergo a fresh PCR test in order to be able to exit self-isolation.
Arrivals from other countries may also be required to take a rapid test at the airport. They will also have to self-isolate for three days after entry to Greece.
0 Comments