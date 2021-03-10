Greece holidays: FCDO update on testing requirements amid vaccine passport talks

Holidays may be on hold for now, but there is hope Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” out of lockdown could see international travel return as soon as May 17. Already nations around the world have begun to initiate talks over the potential use of “vaccine passports”. Among them is Greece.

Today, it has updated the travel advice page for Greece to include some further information on testing for UK arrivals. “UK nationals are permitted to enter Greece if they are a permanent resident in the UK, Greece, another EU/EFA state, or in one of the following countries; Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Russia, Israel, United Arab Emirates,” explains the FCDO. “Anyone travelling to Greece must comply with the Greek authorities’ requirements, including testing before travel and completion of a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before you travel (both into and out of Greece).” Currently, there are a number of COVID-19 testing measures. If travelling by air, land or sea into Greece, UK travellers must provide evidence of a negative result from a PCR test for COVID-19 that has been conducted within the 72 hour period before your arrival time in Greece. DON’T MISS

The FCDO warns: “Failure to do so may result in your carrier not allowing you to travel and will likely result in the Greek authorities refusing you permission to enter Greece.” In addition to this, arrivals from the UK by air are required to undergo a rapid test on arrivals. If the result of this test is negative, they must self-isolate for seven days. “At the end of your 7 day self-isolation period, travellers are required to arrange and undergo a fresh PCR test in order to be able to exit self-isolation,” states the travel advice.

“If you are staying for a shorter period of time, then you will need to self-isolate until your departure day.” However, any passenger who produces a positive result from the rapid test must self-isolate for at least 14 days. “The location where you will need to self-isolate will depend on your accommodation arrangements,” explains the FCDO. “If you have your own accommodation, you may self-isolate there. “If you are staying with friends or family, you will be able to self-isolate at their address, as long as you have access to a separate room within your accommodation.