GTA 6 trailer and map craze spreads after release update from Rockstar parent company

The next instalment in the popular video game series is predicted to be one of the best selling titles so far but remains without an official announcement or release date.
And this has led fans to share their own creations in the hopes that Rockstar Games will be sharing news in the coming months.
We know for sure it will be up to the studio and production team to share the big launch news for GTA 6, following a new update from its parent company.
An investor asked Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on GTA 6 at a recent event, or when we might see the new Grand Theft Auto game revealed.
Referencing how remasters could affect the announcement of GTA 6, the question was directed to Zelnick based on GTA 5 being ported to PS5 and Xbox Series X this year.
“Rockstar hasn’t announced any new titles for the market, and when there’s an announcement to be made, it’ll come from Rockstar.”
And with Rockstar Games only talking about GTA 5 and GTA Online projects, it looks like fans will have to keep waiting for more answers.
And some gamers are filling that time by sharing their own designs for the GTA 6 trailer and map.
The final map plans will be a huge reveal, as it will confirm just how big the new game will be.
And with the added power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Rockstar Games could build something massive.
The latest designs from gamers are based heavily on the development team choosing Florida as the game’s next location.
And for now, the famous studios are busy working on another Grand Theft Auto project that is sure to be taking up most of their time.
GTA 5 and GTA Online are scheduled to be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X this year.
And Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that these will be more than just ports of existing content, telling fans last year via a statement:
“The new generation versions of GTAV will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever.”
Meanwhile, GTA 5 and GTA Online are both available to play on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles via backwards-compatibility.
