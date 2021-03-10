Holidays mapped: Which countries are opening borders to UK tourists? Greece joins the list

More holiday destinations have been given the green light for the coming weeks as Britain continues its lockdown easing plan. Greece is the latest place to be added to the list of travel destinations to welcome back British tourists. Holiday bookings began to surge once Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his roadmap out of lockdown.

Holidays have been off the cards for Britons for almost a year since lockdown began last March.

Now the country is in the midst of its vaccination programme which has been hailed as the key to returning to normal.

This week, the first step in Boris Johnson’s four-step lockdown easing roadmap began with the reopening of schools and allowing two people from different households to meet in public spaces for recreation.

Holidays however are still off the cards for many for the time being.

