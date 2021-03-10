James Bond: Outlander's Sam Heughan on Golden Gun moment at his ‘incredible’ 007 audition

The moment involves the wannabe 007s wearing nothing but a towel and entering a room armed with a gun before approaching a woman on a bed.
Interestingly, Heughan shared that at his audition they even had the pistol from The Man with the Golden Gun.
The 40-year-old, who was promoting his new movie SAS: Red Notice, told the Radio Times of meeting with the Bond boss and Casino Royale’s director.
READ MORE: James Bond movies: Get paid $ 1000 to watch every 007 film to date
“I did a scene and they had the gun from The Man with the Golden Gun on the table and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is incredible’. It was surreal. He’s a character we’ve all grown up with.”
Now while the Outlander star lost out to Craig, he’s currently on 7-1 to be the next Bond after him.
And according to the horse’s mouth, he’s definitely up for another try at the 007 auditions.
“They looked at everyone for Diamonds Are Forever, as they were slightly panicking [after George Lazenby turned down more Bond films after just one outing].”
In the end, Connery was persuaded to return for one more movie before Roger Moore’s debut in Live and Let Die. Fans may also remember Pierce Brosnan bagged the role for 1987’s The Living Daylights but was tied to a contract, so Timothy Dalton took over until the Goldeneye star had his moment in 1995.
The Bond expert continued: “But yes it does bode well if you’ve been the runner up once, it does help.”
The Superman star famously came second to Craig in the Bond auditions for Casino Royale, so he is too famous to be a new 007 now?
The Bond expert added: “Although, saying that, Roger Moore did very well between his consideration point and his contract point.
“He was quite a bigger name choice for the role at the time. And they went with him because he was good box office; he was a telly face. That’s why I wonder if they’ll go slightly bigger casting now, this time around.”
0 Comments