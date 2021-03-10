Linda Robson speaks out on Pauline Quirke quitting Birds Of A Feather

The picture uploaded by Lesley in December was altered to include just herself and Linda as part of the promotion for their Christmas special, with Pauline noticeably cropped out.

It is unclear who had cropped the original photograph, however, they had made a mistake by not entirely cutting out Pauline, as they had left a tiny bit of her face in the shot.

Lesley captioned the post: “CONFIRMED: Birds Of A Feather is returning this Christmas for a one-off episode starring Les Dennis as Dorian’s new fella.”

She added: “But Pauline Quirke will NOT appear as she’s taking a step back from acting!”

A representative for Lesley previously told Express.co.uk “no comment” over rumours of rows between cast members.

Express.co.uk has also previously contacted reps for Pauline and Linda for comment and is awaiting a response. There has been no confirmation of any tension from the actors themselves as of yet.